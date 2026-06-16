UAE weather tomorrow: Low of 28ºC in Dubai; humid conditions by night

The weather on Wednesday, June 17, is expected to be fair in general, with low clouds set to appear over eastern areas of the country.

Conditions will get humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand westward, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

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The sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures in the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 39ºC, 39ºC and 40ºC, while dipping to lows of 28ºC, 37ºC and 29ºC respectively.