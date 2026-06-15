UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to drop; dusty winds expected

Temperatures in the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will rise to highs of 38ºC, 39ºC and 41ºC respectively

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 15 Jun 2026, 5:59 PM
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The weather on Tuesday, June 16, is expected to be fair in general and dusty at times, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Residents can expected a drop in temperatures and low clouds appearing over northern areas.

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Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds are expected to blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

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The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures in the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will rise to highs of 38ºC, 39ºC and 41ºC, while dipping to lows of 29ºC, 27ºC and 28ºC respectively.

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