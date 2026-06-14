UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to hit 48ºC in some areas

The sea is expected to be slight to moderate, becoming rough by late night in the Arabian Gulf, while remaining slight in the Oman Sea

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 14 Jun 2026, 6:24 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Residents in the UAE can expect fair weather conditions on Monday, June 15, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures across the country are expected to rise, reaching up to 48ºC in some areas, including Gasyoura in Abu Dhabi. In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, highs are expected to reach up to 43ºC, with lows of 30ºC in Dubai and 29ºC in Abu Dhabi.

Recommended For You

Final text of US-Iran peace deal agreed, Pakistan says; agreement ‘very close'

Final text of US-Iran peace deal agreed, Pakistan says; agreement ‘very close'

Iran says signing of memorandum for peace with US will not be on June 14

Iran says signing of memorandum for peace with US will not be on June 14

Deal with Iran to be signed on June 14; Hormuz will be open to all, says Trump

Deal with Iran to be signed on June 14; Hormuz will be open to all, says Trump

US shoots down one-way attack drones from Iran heading towards Hormuz

US shoots down one-way attack drones from Iran heading towards Hormuz

Lebanon reports Israeli strikes in south after Israeli warning

Lebanon reports Israeli strikes in south after Israeli warning

 

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing southwesterly to northwesterly, and may freshen at times over the sea. Gusts will be gentle with speeds ranging from 10 to 25kmph, reaching up to 40kmph in some areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The sea is expected to be slight to moderate, becoming rough by late night in the Arabian Gulf, while remaining slight in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Deal with Iran to be signed on June 14; Hormuz will be open to all, says Trump

2

Final text of US-Iran peace deal agreed, Pakistan says; agreement ‘very close'

3

Qatari negotiators flew to Tehran to finalise US-Iran deal: Reuters

4

Miss Universe Kerala says she 'always felt at home' growing up in Abu Dhabi

5

5 Indian Air Force members killed as military transport plane crashes in Assam's Jorhat