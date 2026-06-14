UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to hit 48ºC in some areas

Residents in the UAE can expect fair weather conditions on Monday, June 15, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures across the country are expected to rise, reaching up to 48ºC in some areas, including Gasyoura in Abu Dhabi. In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, highs are expected to reach up to 43ºC, with lows of 30ºC in Dubai and 29ºC in Abu Dhabi.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing southwesterly to northwesterly, and may freshen at times over the sea. Gusts will be gentle with speeds ranging from 10 to 25kmph, reaching up to 40kmph in some areas.

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The sea is expected to be slight to moderate, becoming rough by late night in the Arabian Gulf, while remaining slight in the Oman Sea.