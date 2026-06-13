UAE weather tomorrow: Abu Dhabi, Dubai temperatures to reach 41ºC

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 13 Jun 2026, 4:42 PM
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The weather on Sunday, June 14, is expected to be fair in general, with clouds at times appearing eastward, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

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Temperatures in the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will rise to highs of 41ºC, 41ºC and 42ºC and dip to lows of 28ºC, 28ºC and 28ºC, respectively.

Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10 to 20kmph, reaching 30kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

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