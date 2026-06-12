UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to reach 42ºC in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 12 Jun 2026, 6:17 PM
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The weather on Saturday, June 13, is expected to be fair in general, with clouds appearing eastward, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

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Temperatures in the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will rise to highs of 40ºC, 42ºC and 42ºC and dip to lows of 30ºC, 29ºC and 30ºC, respectively.

Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

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