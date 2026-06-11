UAE weather tomorrow: Fair day expected; humid conditions by night

Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust westward

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 11 Jun 2026, 6:41 PM
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The weather on Friday, June 12, is expected to be fair in general, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

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Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust westward, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

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The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Temperatures in the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will rise to highs of 42ºC, 42ºC and 43ºC, and dip to lows of 30ºC, 29ºC and 26ºC, respectively.

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