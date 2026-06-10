UAE weather tomorrow: Fair day expected; Dubai to see 39ºC high

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 10 Jun 2026, 5:56 PM
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The weather on Thursday, June 11, is expected to be fair in general, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

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The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

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Temperatures in the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will rise to highs of 39ºC, 40ºC and 40ºC, while dipping to lows of 30ºC, 29ºC and 29ºC, respectively.

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