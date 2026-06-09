UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies over the east; high of 39°C in Dubai

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 9 Jun 2026, 6:30 PM UPDATED: Tue 9 Jun 2026, 6:38 PM
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Skies over the UAE will be partly cloudy at times on in the eastern regions of the country on Wednesday, June 10, but the weather in general will be fair, as per the weather forecast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Residents can expect light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds, which may freshen at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10 – 25kmph, reaching 40 kmph.

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The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

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Temperatures

Temperatures nationwide will range between 25°C and 47°C. Here are the regions which will see the mercury rising to its highest levels on Wednesday:

  • Mezaira - Al Quaa: 47°C

  • Razeen: 46°C

  • Al Ain: 45°C

  • Abu Al Abyad - Ras Al Khaimah: 44°C

  • Dalma - Sila - Fujairah - Sweihan: 43°C

Expect a high of 39°C and 42°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, resepectively.

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