UAE weather tomorrow: Fair conditions expected; light to moderate winds likely

UAE residents can expect fair weather conditions on Monday, June 13, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In Abu Dhabi, temperatures are forecast to reach 39°C, down from Sunday's expected high of 41°C. Dubai is set to see highs of around 38°C, similar to the previous day.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing southwesterly to northwesterly at speeds of 10–25kmph. Winds will get freshening at times and may pick up and reach up to 40kmph. The weather department noted that stronger winds could lead to blowing dust in some areas.

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Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, becoming rough at times in western areas, while the Oman Sea is expected to remain slight.