UAE weather tomorrow: Decrease in temperatures, dusty conditions expected

UAE skies today will be fair in general, with a decrease in temperatures westward, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said in its weather bulletin.

The weather will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of mist formation.

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Temperatures in Abu Dhabi will range between 29°C and 41°C, while those in Dubai and Sharjah will be between 31°C and 41°C.

The humidity levels in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are expected to range between 25% and 85%, while in Sharjah they will range between 30% and 85%.

Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds, freshening at times and causing blowing dust westwards, will blow with a speed of 10-25 kmph, reaching 40 kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

The UAE has entered Jamrat Al Qayth, the hottest and driest stretch of the year, which runs from July 3 to August 10. According to the Emirates Astronomical Society, the period marks the peak of summer across the UAE and the Arabian Peninsula.

Despite the onset of the season's most intense heat, some parts of the UAE saw rainfall on Friday, offering residents a welcome respite from soaring temperatures.