UAE weather tomorrow: High of 42ºC in Dubai; fair conditions expected

UAE skies tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing over the east coast, the National Centre of Meteorology said in its weather bulletin.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi will range between 31°C and 41°C, while those in Dubai will be between 33°C and 42°C. Sharjah temperatures will range between 32°C and 41°C.

Humidity levels are expected to range between 25 and 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi, 20 and 60 per cent in Dubai, and 20 and 71 per cent in Sharjah.

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Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds, freshening at times, will blow with a speed of 10-25 kmph, reaching 40 kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

The UAE has entered Jamrat Al Qayth, the hottest and driest stretch of the year, which runs from July 3 to August 10. According to the Emirates Astronomical Society, the period marks the peak of summer across the UAE and the Arabian Peninsula.

Despite the onset of the season's most intense heat, some parts of the UAE saw rainfall on Friday, offering residents a welcome respite from soaring temperatures.