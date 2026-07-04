UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy skies; Dubai temperature to hit 41°C

UAE skies on Sunday, July 5 will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appear over the east coast, the National Centre of Meteorology has said in its weather bulletin.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi will range between 31°C and 40°C, while that in Dubai will be between 33°C and 41°C. Sharjah temperatures will range between 32°C and 40°C.

Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, will blow with a speed of 10-25 kmph, reaching 35 kmph.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Saturday was 48.1°C in Muzaira (Al Dhafra Region) at 3.15pm UAE Local time.

The UAE's hottest and driest period of the year, known as 'Jamrat Al Qayth' (the peak of the summer heat), is began on July 3 and will continue until August 10, marking the most intense phase of summer across the UAE and the Arabian Peninsula, according to the Emirates Astronomical Society.

Some parts of the UAE witnessed rainfall on Friday, July 3, offering residents a refreshing break from the intense summer heat.

In videos shared by Storm Centre, rain was seen sweeping across the east coast towards the mountains of Fujairah and Khor Fakkan. The skies were blanketed with dark, overcast clouds, signalling that more showers could pour in the area.