UAE weather tomorrow: High of 43ºC in Dubai; dusty conditions expected

In general, UAE skies are expected to be fair, as per the weather forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 3 Jul 2026, 7:15 PM
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UAE skies are expected to be fair in general on Saturday, July 4, 2026, as per the daily weather forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

As temperatures nationwide continue to rise during the peak summer that started on July 3, on Saturday they will range between 25ºC and 47ºC, with an expected high of 43ºC and 42ºC in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively. Humidity levels will reach up to 90 per cent in some places.

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Residents can expect light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds, which may freshen at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10 – 25kmph, reaching 40 kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

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