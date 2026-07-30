UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rainfall; mercury to hit 45ºC

The met department issued yellow and orange alerts for rain till 8pm on Thursday

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 30 Jul 2026, 4:53 PM
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The UAE is expected to see fair to partly cloudy conditions on Friday, July 31, with a chance of rainfall in some areas as convective clouds develop during the afternoon, National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said in their latest bulletin.

According to the weather forecast, convective cloud formation is likely over eastern and southern parts of the country, which may be accompanied by rainfall.

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Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10 to 25km/h. The winds may freshen at times, particularly around cloud activity, with speeds reaching up to 40km/h.

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Sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Residents in areas affected by cloud formation are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts, as conditions may change during the day.

The NCM has revealed that the nation will experience rains and cloudy weather until Monday, August 3. The met department issued yellow and orange alerts for rain till 8pm on Thursday.

Ahmed Habib, a meteorologist at the NCM, explained to Khaleej Times that the ongoing El Niño wave might be the cause of rainfall in the country.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Thursday was 49°C in Tawiyen (Fujairah) at 13:30 UAE Local time.

On Friday, highest temperature in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be 45°C, while that in Sharjah will be 46°C. The lowest temperature in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will be 32°C, while Dubai will be 34°C.

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