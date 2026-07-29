UAE weather tomorrow: Cloudy skies with chance of rain; mercury to hit 48°C in some parts

Residents across the UAE can expect fair to partly cloudy skies on Thursday, July 30, with a chance of rainfall in some parts of the country, the met department said in their latest bulletin.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), convective clouds are likely to develop over eastern and western areas and could bring showers to affected locations.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Wednesday was 48.6°C in Al Dhaid (Sharjah) at 14:15 UAE Local time.

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Some parts of UAE will see mercury rise to 48°C on Thursday. Dubai and Abu Dhabi will see highs of 46°C, while Sharjah will see 47°C. Lowest temperature in Dubai is expected to be 33°C, Abu Dhabi to be 32°C and Sharjah to be 30°C.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10-25km/h. They are expected to freshen at times, particularly around cloud activity, with gusts reaching up to 40km/h.

The NCM said sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Residents heading outdoors are advised to stay updated on the latest weather forecasts, as convective cloud activity can lead to rapidly changing conditions, including brief showers and stronger winds in some areas.