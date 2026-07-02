UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to rise; fair day expected

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 2 Jul 2026, 5:01 PM
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The weather on Friday, July 3, is expected to be fair in general, with low clouds set to appear over the east coast, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures are expected to rise, especially over internal areas.

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Light to moderate northwesterly becoming southeasterly winds are expected to blow, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.

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The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures in the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 41ºC, 42ºC and 41ºC, while dipping to lows of 28ºC, 29ºC and 30ºC respectively.

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