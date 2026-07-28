UAE weather tomorrow: More rain expected in some areas; mercury to hit 42°C in Dubai

UAE residents can expect generally fair to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday, July 29, with weather conditions remaining pleasant through much of the day. However, cloud development is expected to increase over the eastern and southern regions during the afternoon.

According to the forecast, convective clouds may form over these areas, bringing the possibility of scattered rainfall later in the day.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast at speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h. At times, wind speeds may freshen and reach up to 40 km/h, particularly near areas experiencing convective cloud activity.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

The met department had issued orange and yellow alerts on Tuesday for rain, hail and dust storms in several parts of the country.

Sea conditions are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, providing generally calm conditions for marine activities.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Tuesday was 48.4°C in Al Faqa (Al Ain) at 13:45 UAE Local time.

The highest temperatures in Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be 41°C, 42°C and 43°C, respectively, on Wednesday. The lowest temperatures will be 30°C in Sharjah and Dubai, while that in Abu Dhabi will be 32°C.