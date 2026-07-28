UAE weather: Rainfall expected; fair to partly cloudy conditions

On July 28, UAE residents can expect rainy weather, according to a weather bulletin issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There is a chance of convective clouds forming towards the east and internal areas, and the weather will be fair to partly cloudy overall.

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In Abu Dhabi, temperatures will range between 31°C and 41°C. In Dubai, the temperatures will range between 32°C and 40°C.

Humidity levels will range from 35% to 80% in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will blow in a southeasterly to northwesterly direction, with a speed of 10kmph to 25kmph, reaching 45 kmph. As the winds become fresh to strong at times, they will cause dust to blow, NCM added.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Omani Sea.