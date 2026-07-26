UAE weather tomorrow: Rain expected; fair to partly cloudy conditions

On July 27, UAE residents can expect rain by afternoon, according to a weather bulletin issued by the country's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There is a chance of convective clouds forming towards the east, and the weather will be fair to partly cloudy overall. It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas.

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In Abu Dhabi, temperatures will range between 29°C and 39°C. In Dubai, the temperatures will range between 31°C and 41°C.

Light to moderate winds will blow in a southeasterly to northwesterly direction, with a speed of 10kmph to 25kmph, reaching 40 kmph. As the winds freshen at times, they will cause dust to blow, NCM added.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.