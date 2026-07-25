UAE weather tomorrow: Fair conditions; temperatures to dip

UAE residents can expect fair weather on July 26, with low clouds appearing eastward. Temperatures are expected to decrease.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

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Light to moderate winds will blow in a southeasterly to northwesterly direction. The winds will freshen at times, with a speed of 10kmph to 25kmph, reaching 35 kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.