UAE weather tomorrow: Fair conditions; temperatures to dip

Light to moderate winds will blow in a southeasterly to northwesterly direction

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 25 Jul 2026, 8:07 PM
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UAE residents can expect fair weather on July 26, with low clouds appearing eastward. Temperatures are expected to decrease.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

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Light to moderate winds will blow in a southeasterly to northwesterly direction. The winds will freshen at times, with a speed of 10kmph to 25kmph, reaching 35 kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

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