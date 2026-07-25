UAE weather: Temperatures to dip; maximum humidity at 70%

Skies over the UAE will be fair in general on Saturday, July 25, 2026, as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), while low clouds will appear in eastern parts of the country during the morning hours.

Temperatures nationwide will tend to decrease, offering residents a chance to make the most of the weekend outdoors. The maximum temperature in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be 41°C and 42°C, respectively. The mercury is expected to reach levels ranging between 44°C and 47°C in internal areas.

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As for humidity, its maximum percentage will be at 70 per cent. Humid conditions are expected by night and Sunday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, the NCM has clarified.

Winds will be light to moderate and the sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.