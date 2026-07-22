UAE weather tomorrow: Temperature to hit 42°C in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah

The weather in the UAE will be fair in general on Thursday, July 23, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Low clouds will appear eastward by morning. Light to moderate winds are set to blow in the northwesterly to southeasterly direction, with a speed of 10 to 20km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.

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Temperatures are set to reach 42°C in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. While Dubai and Sharjah will see a low of 32°C, the Capital will see a low of 31°C. Dubai will see a maximum temperature of 40°C.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.