UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy skies; mercury to hit 40°C in Dubai

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Tuesday was 49.5°C in Gasyoura (Al Dhafra Region) at 3pm UAE Local time

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 21 Jul 2026, 8:23 PM
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Residents across the UAE can expect fair to partly cloudy weather on Tuesday, with clouds developing mainly over the eastern and northern parts of the country.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), light to moderate winds will prevail during the day, but are expected to freshen at times, leading to blowing dust and reduced visibility in some exposed areas.

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Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, while the Oman Sea will be slight, making conditions generally favourable for marine activities.

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The highest temperature on Wednesday in Dubai will be 40°C, while in Abu Dhabi it will be slightly higher at 43°C. Lowest temperatures in these two emirates are expected to be 31°C and 32°C.

Sharjah temperatures will range between 30°C and 41°C.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Tuesday was 49.5°C in Gasyoura (Al Dhafra Region) at 3pm UAE Local time.

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