UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to drop, dusty day expected

The sea will be slight to moderate, and rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 20 Jul 2026, 6:01 PM
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The weather on Tuesday, July 21, is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some northern areas of the country, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Residents can expect a decrease in temperatures over some coastal areas.

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Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds are expected to blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

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The sea will be slight to moderate, and rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

Temperatures across the major cities of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah will rise to highs of 41ºC, 39ºC and 41ºC, while dipping to lows of 32ºC, 33ºC and 30ºC.

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