UAE weather tomorrow: Temperature to increase in Dubai; partly cloudy skies expected

On July 20, UAE residents can expect temperatures to increase; the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times.

Light to moderate winds will blow in a southeasterly to northwesterly direction, freshening at times, with a speed of 10kmph to 25kmph, reaching 35 kmph.

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Abu Dhabi will experience a maximum temperature of 45°C and a minimum of 32°C, while Sharjah will see a high of 43°C — the same as July 19. However, in Dubai, the maximum temperatures will increase, reaching 42°C, up from 38°C. Dubai and Sharjah will see lows of 33°C and 32°C respectively.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.