UAE weather tomorrow: Abu Dhabi temperatures to reach 44°C; partly cloudy skies expected

UAE residents can expect generally fair to partly cloudy skies at times on Sunday, July 20, with some clouds to appear eastward and southward, according to the latest weather forecast.

Temperatures are expected to reach 44°C in Abu Dhabi, 43°C in Dubai and 42°C in Sharjah, with overnight lows of 32°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and 31°C in Sharjah.

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Humidity levels are expected to range between 30 per cent and 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi, 20 per cent and 65 per cent in Dubai, and 25 per cent and 80 per cent in Sharjah.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10 to 25kmph. They are expected to freshen at times, reaching up to 35kmph in some areas.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Saturday was 46.9°C in Mezaira (Al Dhafra Region) at 3pm.