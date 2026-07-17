UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rain, morning fog; mercury to hit 43°C in Dubai

UAE residents can expect generally fair to partly cloudy skies on Saturday, July 18, although some parts of the country could see rainfall as convective clouds develop, according to the latest weather forecast.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said there is a probability of convective cloud formation over eastern and southern regions, which may be accompanied by rain.

Conditions will become increasingly humid by night and into Sunday morning, particularly over western coastal areas, where fog or mist may form, reducing visibility for motorists during the early hours.

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Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10 to 25kmph. They are expected to freshen at times, reaching up to 35kmph in some areas.

Sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, making for generally calm marine conditions.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Friday was 47.6°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 3:45pm UAE Local time.

On Saturday, Sharjah temperatures will range between 31°C and 42°C, Dubai 31°C and 43°C and Abu Dhabi 32°C and 44°C.