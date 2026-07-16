UAE weather tomorrow: More rain expected; highest temperature 44°C in Dubai, Sharjah

The UAE will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies on Friday, July 17, with a chance of convective cloud formation over eastern and southern areas that could bring rainfall.

Conditions will become humid overnight into Saturday morning, with the possibility of fog or mist developing over some western coastal areas, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are expected, occasionally becoming fresh and causing blowing dust. Wind speeds will range between 10km/h and 25km/h, with gusts reaching up to 40km/h.

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Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Dubai and Sharjah temperatures will rise to 44°C, while that in Abu Dhabi will be 43°C. The lowest temperature in Dubai and Abu Dhabi wil be 33°C, while that in Sharjah is expected to be 32°C.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country on Thursday morning was 23.2°C in Al Heben Mountain (Fujairah) at 01:45 UAE Local time.