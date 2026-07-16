UAE weather: Rains expected in some areas; maximum humidity at 80%

UAE residents can expect rainfall in some areas on Thursday, July 16, as there is a chance of some convective clouds formation in eastern and southern regions, according to the weather forecast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

On Wednesady, July 15, several parts of UAE witnessed rain, with light to heavy showers offering relief from the sweltering summer heat. Videos shared by Storm Centre on X showed heavy rainfall in Al Ain, Salamah and Bateen areas.

Overall, skies on Thursday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times. Light to moderate winds are expected, and they might freshen at times, causing blowing dust.

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Maximum temperatures will range between 42°C and 47°C in coastal areas and UAE islands, while internal regions might see a high of 48°C. In Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the highest temperatures will be 44°C and 45°C, relatively.

Relative humidity nationwide will be between 10 and 80 per cent. Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.