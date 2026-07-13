UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rain, temperature to reach 39°C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai

Light to moderate winds will blow and can reach a speed of 40km/h, causing blowing dust

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 13 Jul 2026, 7:01 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

UAE residents may experience rainfall on Tuesday, July 14, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies have been predicted, with the clouds appearing towards the eastern and southern parts of the country. Some of these clouds may be convective in nature, meaning that they could lead to rainfall.

Recommended For You

Iran says will stop complying with peace deal if US does not honour commitments

Iran says will stop complying with peace deal if US does not honour commitments

Son of UAE businessman Mustafa Galadari dies at 24; funeral to be held on Sunday

Son of UAE businessman Mustafa Galadari dies at 24; funeral to be held on Sunday

Iran Guards say hit bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain after US retaliatory strikes

Iran Guards say hit bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain after US retaliatory strikes

US CENTCOM says Strait of Hormuz 'open to all vessels', not controlled by Iran

US CENTCOM says Strait of Hormuz 'open to all vessels', not controlled by Iran

Kuwait says three border posts, offshore oil platform attacked

Kuwait says three border posts, offshore oil platform attacked

 

Meanwhile, in the northern parts of the country, temperatures are expected to increase. In Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, temperatures will range between 31°C and 39°C.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow. While the winds may be refreshing at times, they may also cause blowing dust and can reach a speed of 40km/h.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Kuwait says three border posts, offshore oil platform attacked

2

Iran says will stop complying with peace deal if US does not honour commitments

3

UAE responds to missile, drone threats first time since May 4; residents alerted

4

Son of UAE businessman Mustafa Galadari dies at 24; funeral to be held on Sunday

5

Pakistan passport offers visa-free entry to 30 countries as ranking climbs to 100