UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rain, temperature to reach 39°C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai

UAE residents may experience rainfall on Tuesday, July 14, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies have been predicted, with the clouds appearing towards the eastern and southern parts of the country. Some of these clouds may be convective in nature, meaning that they could lead to rainfall.

Meanwhile, in the northern parts of the country, temperatures are expected to increase. In Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, temperatures will range between 31°C and 39°C.

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Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow. While the winds may be refreshing at times, they may also cause blowing dust and can reach a speed of 40km/h.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.