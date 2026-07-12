UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures remain high; partly cloudy skies expected

UAE residents will continue to experience high temperatures and humid nights during the week starting Monday, July 13. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted partly cloudy skies throughout Monday across the country.

Humidity levels will peak by night and Tuesday morning, reaching up to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and some central areas, and 75 per cent in the eastern and southern parts of the country. Some coastal and internal areas may experience fog or mist during this time.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate winds will blow. Temperatures will remain high on Monday, with Abu Dhabi seeing a maximum temperature of 44°C. The mercury in Dubai and Sharjah will not rise as high, but will still peak at 40°C and 42°C respectively.

Characteristic of a UAE summer, the minimum temperatures too will remain on the higher side, with Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah all seeing a low of 30°C.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.