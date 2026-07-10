UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy skies; high of 39°C in Dubai

UAE skies are expected to be fair to partly cloudy on Saturday, July 11, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) revealed, offering a suitable weather for residents who plan to make the most of their weekend.

Conditions over some coastal areas in the country will be humid by night and on Sunday morning. Expect light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds, freshening at times eastward, with a speed of 10–25kmph, reaching 40 kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The highest temperature recorded in the UAE on Friday was 47.8°C. The mercury rose to this high level in Al Dhafra's Hamim at 3.45pm UAE time.

Here's a look at the expected highest temperatures in some cities as per the NCM's weather forecast for Saturday:

Dubai: 39°C

Abu Dhabi: 41°C

Ras Al Khaimah: 42°C

Fujairah: 41°C

Al Ain: 44°C

Sweihan: 45°C