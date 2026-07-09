UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies; highest temperature 41°C in Dubai

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Thursday was 47.3°C in Um Azimul (Al Ain) at 4pm

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 9 Jul 2026, 7:06 PM
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Residents across the UAE can expect partly cloudy skies on Friday, July 10, with cloud cover increasing at times over northern and eastern parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures in Dubai will range between 32°C and 41°C, while that in Abu Dhabi will be between 31°C and 40°C. Sharjah will see a low of 32°C and high of 42°C on Friday.

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Humid conditions are likely to develop by night and into Saturday morning, particularly over some coastal areas.

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Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southwest to northwest at speeds of 10 to 25kmph. They may freshen at times, reaching up to 35kmph in some areas.

Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Thursday was 47.3°C in Um Azimul (Al Ain) at 4pm UAE Local time.

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