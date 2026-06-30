UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy skies; high of 38°C in Dubai

Residents can expect light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 30 Jun 2026, 4:02 PM
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Skies over the UAE are expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times in northern and eastern parts of the country, as per the daily weather forecast released by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Residents can expect light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds. They may freshen at times, with a speed of 10 to 25kmph, reaching 35 kmph.

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Temperatures nationwide will range between 27°C and 48°C in Mezaira, Gasyoura, Al Quaa and Razeen. The mercury is expected to reach a high of 38°C and 39°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, repectively.

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The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

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