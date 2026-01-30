UAE weather tomorrow: Fog likely; maximum temperature 24°C in Dubai, Sharjah

UAE skies on the last day of January will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over some coastal and northern areas, the National Center of Meteorology said in their latest bulletin.

Weather conditions will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate Northwesterly becoming Southeasterly winds, freshening at times over the sea, will blow with a speed of 10-25kmph, reaching 40kmph at times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The sea will be rough at times by morning, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Maximum temperatures in Sharjah and Dubai will be 24°C, while the lowest in these emirates will be 13°C and 16°C, respectively. Abu Dhabi temperatures will range between 15°C and 23°C on Saturday.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country on Friday morning was 6.6°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 7:15am.