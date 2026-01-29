UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to drop; light rains expected

Residents can expect light rainfall and a drop in temperatures on Friday, January 30, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some eastern and northern areas.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening over the sea, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate, becoming rough by night in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 7ºC in Jais Mountain and reach a high of 26ºC in other regions.

Meanwhile, cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will witness a rise in temperatures to 25ºC, 25ºC and 26ºC, while dipping to lows of 19ºC, 16ºC and 16ºC respectively.