1,100 staff, 180 mobile pumps: How Sharjah prepared for rainy season in UAE

Authorities in Sharjah have stepped up preparations for the rainy season as changing weather conditions sweep across the UAE, with the country bracing for further rainfall.

Proactive measures taken by the Sharjah Municipality include mobilising a staff of 1,100 individuals and deploying 580 tanker trucks. Five specialised vehicles for pumping out rainwater were also deployed with a pumping capacity of up to 1,500 cubic metres per hour.

Infrastructure across Sharjah was developed as well to enhance response to rainy weather conditions. Crews in the emirate have worked to clean 40,000 drainage openings and prepared 70 basins to collect rainwater.

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Several roads in Sharjah were included in the proactive plan to prepare for rain. Nine new pumping stations were installed in five major roads, each capable of draining up to 1,200 cubic metres per hour. This includes Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, Al Wahda Street, Jamal Abdul Nasser Street and Al Dhaid Road.

The municipality has also increased drainage capacity in two tunnels. Al Seyouh suburb tunnel is now connected to the drainage network through a 300mm pipeline and a 200mm pumping line was installed in Al Bulaida tunnel.

In addition to deploying field teams and stepping up preparations for rain, authorities urged residents to report any rain-related incidents through the 24-hour call centre on 993.

Several parts of Sharjah, including Mleiha, Al Madam, Al Badayer, and Shawka, saw heavy rains on November 11 amid a period of unsettled weather in the UAE. Visuals circulating online showed residents enjoying the weather conditions and camels wading through soaked-up roads.

Moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea, coupled with an approaching low-pressure system, are expected to trigger thunderstorms and heavy rain across parts of the UAE until Thursday, November 12.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast rainfall of varying intensity, with some areas likely to experience heavy showers as cloud formations develop and move across the country. Winds could reach speeds of 45kmph, raising dust and sand and affecting sea conditions.