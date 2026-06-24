UAE records highest temperature of 49.8°C in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra

The NCM has earlier said that residents can expect a few months of intense heat, sometimes crossing 50°C in certain areas

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 24 Jun 2026, 5:27 PM
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Temperatures in the UAE inched further closer to the 50°C mark on Wednesday, June 24, with the highest temperature in the country reaching 49.8°C in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that this soaring temperature was recorded at 1.45pm.

Four days ago, the highest temperature nationwide reached 49.4°C in Sweihan, Al Ain at 12.45pm.

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The weather authority said earlier that residents can expect a few months of intense heat, sometimes crossing 50°C in certain areas, with humidity and occasional rainfall, particularly in the country’s eastern and mountainous regions.

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Eisa Al Sereidi, Acting Head of the General Meteorology Section at the NCM, said the country has already entered the summer season and is experiencing typical weather conditions associated with it.

Globally, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said there is an 80 per cent chance of El Niño developing between June and August, rising to more than 90 per cent by November. The phenomenon, driven by unusually warm ocean waters in the tropical Pacific, can alter global rainfall and temperature patterns and increase the risk of extreme weather events.

Despite the extreme heat in the YAE, some parts of the country saw heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Videoes shared online saw showers in in eastern mountainous areas in the UAE, like Shawka and Watan street in the Eastern Region.

Hottest places in the UAE on June 24

The following map, shared by the NCM, shows where the mercury rose to its highest leves in the UAE on June 24. Take a look:

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