UAE temperatures hit 50°C on August 29, 5 days after rise of Suhail star

The UAE recorded a temperature of 50°C on August 29 at 2.30pm in Bada Dafas in the Al Dhafra region, marking the highest temperature recorded in the country that day — just around one degree shy of the highest temperature recorded this year.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had earlier forecast hot weather across the UAE, with temperatures expected to reach 49°C in some areas of Mezaira.

This reading comes days after the Suhail star rose on August 24 this year. Culturally, the appearance of Suhail signals the transition towards cooler temperatures. However, UAE experts have warned that the weather will not turn cooler overnight. While temperatures are expected to gradually decline, higher humidity levels could make conditions feel uncomfortable.

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Residents may still experience a strong sensation of heat, even when thermometer readings are lower than they were during the height of summer, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times.

UAE temperatures cross 50ºC

The UAE also recorded another temperature above 50°C earlier this month. On August 14, Bada Dafas in the Al Dhafra region recorded 50.4°C at 2pm, making it the highest temperature recorded in the country that day.

On August 5, UAE temperatures reached a high of 51.2°C, the highest so far in 2026, at Al Dhafra's Bada Dafas at 12.45pm UAE time, according to the National Centre of Meteorology. Temperatures in UAE hit 50°C for the first time this year on August 1 at Abu Dhabi's Al Shawamekh.

How to protect yourself amid soaring temperatures

As temperatures soar, some simple tips will help residents stay safe during the summer: