UAE temperatures hit 50°C on August 29, 5 days after rise of Suhail star
While Suhail star's appearance traditionally signals cooler weather, experts warned temperatures will take time to ease
- PUBLISHED: Sat 29 Aug 2026, 5:12 PM
The UAE recorded a temperature of 50°C on August 29 at 2.30pm in Bada Dafas in the Al Dhafra region, marking the highest temperature recorded in the country that day — just around one degree shy of the highest temperature recorded this year.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had earlier forecast hot weather across the UAE, with temperatures expected to reach 49°C in some areas of Mezaira.
Recommended For You
This reading comes days after the Suhail star rose on August 24 this year. Culturally, the appearance of Suhail signals the transition towards cooler temperatures. However, UAE experts have warned that the weather will not turn cooler overnight. While temperatures are expected to gradually decline, higher humidity levels could make conditions feel uncomfortable.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Residents may still experience a strong sensation of heat, even when thermometer readings are lower than they were during the height of summer, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times.
UAE temperatures cross 50ºC
The UAE also recorded another temperature above 50°C earlier this month. On August 14, Bada Dafas in the Al Dhafra region recorded 50.4°C at 2pm, making it the highest temperature recorded in the country that day.
On August 5, UAE temperatures reached a high of 51.2°C, the highest so far in 2026, at Al Dhafra's Bada Dafas at 12.45pm UAE time, according to the National Centre of Meteorology. Temperatures in UAE hit 50°C for the first time this year on August 1 at Abu Dhabi's Al Shawamekh.
How to protect yourself amid soaring temperatures
As temperatures soar, some simple tips will help residents stay safe during the summer:
Drink water regularly, even if you do not feel thirsty
Limit exposure to direct sunlight, particularly during the hottest hours of the day
Wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-coloured clothing
Reduce the intensity and duration of physical activity in hot weather
Check your vehicle regularly during the summer, including tyre pressure