UAE records highest temperature of 49.4°C ahead of peak summer

Temperatures in the UAE climbed close to the 50°C mark on Saturday, June 20, with the highest temperature in the country reaching 49.4°C in Sweihan, Al Ain.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the temperature was recorded at 12.45pm UAE local time, making Sweihan the hottest location in the country on the day.

The reading marks a significant increase from earlier this year. On April 21, the highest temperature recorded nationwide was 42.9°C in Owtaid, Al Dhafra Region, at 2pm. Just days before that, on April 15, the highest temperature stood at 35°C in Um Azimul, Al Ain, recorded at 1.45pm.

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The soaring temperatures were noticeable for many residents across the country. Dubai resident Samuel P. said he felt the heat intensely when he stepped out around noon on Saturday to walk to a nearby grocery store.

"No wonder it felt hotter than usual today," said the 44-year-old data scientist. "I was wearing a hat, but the heat was still quite intense. Being outside, even for a short walk, felt much more uncomfortable than it has in recent weeks."

I. Ramos, who usually heads for a quick swim or dip in the pool even around noon, said the heat felt noticeably more intense than usual. “Today was different. Even being in the water didn’t feel refreshing for long,” said the Arjan resident. “Today's highest temperature was at nearly 50ºC, so that probably explains it.”

Meanwhile, Al Barsha resident R. Marquez said she chose to stay indoors during the peak heat hours. "I didn’t go out during the day because of the heat,” she said. “I only planned to step out later in the afternoon when it cools down a bit.”

Hotter summer expected

Forecasters had earlier warned of a hotter-than-usual summer across the UAE. Speaking to Khaleej Times earlier this month, Dr Ahmed Habib, a weather expert at the NCM, said this summer is expected to be warmer than previous years, although actual temperatures will depend on weather systems affecting the region at any given time.

The forecast comes as global weather agencies warn of the possible return of the El Niño climate phenomenon, which could bring hotter and more humid conditions to the UAE and the wider Gulf region.

El Niño climate phenomenon

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has said there is an 80 per cent chance of El Niño developing between June and August, rising to more than 90 per cent by November. The phenomenon, driven by unusually warm ocean waters in the tropical Pacific, can alter global rainfall and temperature patterns and increase the risk of extreme weather events.

Forecasts from the WMO global network "indicate a pronounced shift toward El Nino conditions, with probabilities reaching 80 per cent for June-August", the Geneva-based organisation said.

El Nino is a natural climate phenomenon that warms surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, bringing worldwide changes in winds, pressure and rainfall patterns.

It typically takes place every two to seven years and lasts around nine to 12 months.

Conditions oscillate between El Nino and its opposite La Nina, with neutral conditions in between.

The likelihood of El Nino developing by November is "near or above 90 per cent", and most forecast models suggest it will be "at least moderate — and possibly strong", the WMO said in its quarterly El Nino/La Nina update.

WMO chief Celeste Saulo said the world therefore needed to get ready for an El Nino which could "exacerbate drought and heavy rainfall and increase the risk of heatwaves both on land and in the ocean".

The WMO says that even a moderate El Nino makes some weather and climate extremes more likely.

The last El Nino contributed to making 2023 the second-hottest year on record and 2024 the all-time high at around 1.55ºC above the 1850-1900 pre-industrial average.

(Inputs from AFP)