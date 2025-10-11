UAE: Heavy rains in Fujairah create stunning waterfalls; authorities issue alerts

Heavy rains are lashing parts of Fujairah, after the nation's Met Department issued several alerts warning residents of unstable weather conditions.

Unstable weather conditions are being created by the extension of a surface low-pressure system from the south and an upper-level low accompanied by relatively cold and humid air.

The National Centre of Meteorology on Saturday urged residents to follow the following safety instructions:

Exercise caution and care while driving vehicles during rainfall

Stay away from valleys and areas where water accumulates

Avoid being in open or elevated areas during lightning and thunder

Be alert to strong downward winds that may cause flying debris and reduce horizontal visibility at times

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In Fujairah, however, rains have already begun to fall, creating stunning mini-waterfalls as they cascade across the mountains, adding their own spell to the scenic beauty of the emirate. Take a look, below:

Residents that were driving by the mountainous area had stopped by the side of the road, to witness the marvel of nature.

In some areas, dust was also blowing as rains poured down on parts of the emirate.

Orange and yellow alerts have also been issued till 10pm today, ahead of the fluctuating weather conditions. The affected areas have been highlighted in the map below:

Unstable weather conditions

Until Tuesday, light to moderate rains can be expected, that could turn heavy at scattered intervals.

These rains will mainly affect the northern and eastern regions of the country, but may venture inland and westward as well. Some parts of the UAE may also see hailstones during this time.

Temperatures are set to drop, and winds may pick up speed, causing dust and sand to blow.

Conditions at sea will be affected as well, with slight to moderate waves becoming rougher in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.