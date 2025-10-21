  • search in Khaleej Times
Watch: UAE wadis overflow, roads turn into rivers as heavy rains hit mountains

A low-pressure system which has been affecting the country for the past few weeks will continue to bring rains, lower temperatures, months before winter season

Published: Tue 21 Oct 2025, 5:05 PM

Watch: UAE wadis overflow, roads turn into rivers as heavy rains hit mountains

Watch: UAE wadis overflow, roads turn into rivers as heavy rains hit mountains

UAE faced another day of heavy rains on Tuesday, October 21. Videos online showed the relentless downpour turning mountain roads and wadis into rivers.

Looking at the muddy waters rushing, it's hard to believe that these are actual roads for cars, rather than rivers that run through the year.

The National Centre of Meteorology in the UAE (NCM) earlier said that from Tuesday onwards, cloud cover would bring rainfall to the eastern and south-eastern parts of the country. A low-pressure system which has been affecting the country for the past few weeks will continue to bring rains and cooler temperatures, months before winter officially begins.

As rainwater falls off cliffs and rocks, it can form into pools that overflow, causing mini waterfalls to appear. Under such conditions, rockfall is possible as well.

Authorities in the UAE have time and again cautioned motorists — and pedestrians — from venturing into these mountainous areas during unstable weather as this could lead to property damage, injury and even loss of life.