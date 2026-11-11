Watch: Heavy rains hit Sharjah, Fujairah; NCM issues orange, yellow alerts

Several parts of Sharjah and Fujairah were lashed by heavy rains on Wednesday, November 11, as the UAE is forecast to witness a period of unsettled weather conditions until Thursday, November 19.

During this period, moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea, coupled with an approaching low-pressure system, are expected to trigger thunderstorms and heavy rain across parts of the country, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the northern emirates among the areas likely to be affected.

The UAE's weather authority, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), had said that the unsettled conditions would persist from Monday through Thursday, accompanied by a gradual drop in temperatures as cloud cover increases and rainfall becomes more widespread.

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Dr Ahmed Habib, meteorologist at the NCM, told Khaleej Times: “The low-pressure system is expected to deepen further from Wednesday, particularly in the afternoon, triggering convective cloud formation."

In Sharjah, areas like Mleiha, Al Madam, Al Badayer, and Shawka saw showers on Wednesday. One resident appeared in one video shared by Storm Centre, which monitors weather and climate change in the UAE, enjoying the rainy conditions and sharing a video of heavy rains on Sheikh Khalifa Street which leads to Fujairah. Take a look:

Ø§ÙØ¥Ù Ø§Ø±Ø§Øª : Ø§ÙØ§Ù ÙØ·ÙÙ Ø£Ù Ø·Ø§Ø± Ø§ÙØ®ÙØ± Ø¹ÙÙ Ù ÙÙØ­Ø© ÙØ§ÙÙ Ø¯Ø§Ù ÙØ§ÙØ¨Ø¯Ø§ÙØ± ÙØ´ÙÙØ© #Ø£Ø®Ø¨Ø§Ø±_Ø§ÙØ¥Ù Ø§Ø±Ø§Øª #Ù Ø±ÙØ²_Ø§ÙØ¹Ø§ØµÙØ© 11/11/2026 https://t.co/wv36cdJosU — Ù Ø±ÙØ² Ø§ÙØ¹Ø§ØµÙØ© (@Storm_centre) November 11, 2026

The showers were welcomed with delight not just by residents. One video shared by Storm Centre captured a pleasant scene of three camels enjoying the rainy weather in Sharjah. Watch here:

Ø§ÙØ¥Ù Ø§Ø±Ø§Øª : Ø§ÙØ§Ù ÙØ·ÙÙ Ø£Ù Ø·Ø§Ø± Ø§ÙØ®ÙØ± Ø¹ÙÙ Ù ÙÙØ­Ø© ÙØ§ÙÙ Ø¯Ø§Ù ÙØ§ÙØ¨Ø¯Ø§ÙØ± ÙØ´ÙÙØ© #Ø£Ø®Ø¨Ø§Ø±_Ø§ÙØ¥Ù Ø§Ø±Ø§Øª #Ù Ø±ÙØ²_Ø§ÙØ¹Ø§ØµÙØ© 11/11/2026 https://t.co/Q6qrYcmH5k — Ù Ø±ÙØ² Ø§ÙØ¹Ø§ØµÙØ© (@Storm_centre) November 11, 2026

Videos circulating online also showed heavy rainfall in parts of Fujairah, with cars moving slowly along rain-soaked streets. Watch here:

Authorities issue alerts

The NCM issued orange and yellow alerts of convective cloud formations until 11pm on Wednesday. It urged residents to be on alert as hazardous weather events are expected in some areas: Check this map which shows areas affected by the alerts:

The Ministry of Interior too warned residents of unsettled weather conditions across the UAE, saying that rain and winds of varying intensity are expected. Some parts of the country may see occasional thunder, lightning and hail, and reduced horizontal visibility too. Therefore, the public are advised to: