Heavy rains hit the eastern coast of UAE on Sunday, November 29, flooding roads and causing waterfalls in mountainous regions.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted rains every day this week until at least Thursday, focused on eastern, northern and coastal regions.

Khorfakkan, which lies on the east coast, bore the brunt of the rainfall on Sunday, with videos from residents showing cars splashing their way through flooded roads.

The east coast of the UAE is the home to the Hajar mountains. In times of heavy rain, wadis in these mountains can flood and cause waterfalls to flow down their rocky sides. At places like Khorfakkan, where the mountains meet the sea, weather enthusiasts can clearly see these waterfalls rushing down the mountain sides as the roads below appear to turn into water streams.

Another natural phenomenon witnessed today was of birds congregating in the chilly, rainy weather. The UAE sees various species of birds flock to its shores during the cooler months. Weather account Storm Centre posted videos off what appear to be sea gulls taking off in flight amid the rain.

While no official weather alert has been issued today, in the past, authorities have been clear about the risks of venturing into mountainous areas during unstable weather or heavy rains. The flooding of the wadis and waterlogged roads can cause vehicles to veer off path or get stuck, and the public have been warned to stay away from these areas if possible.