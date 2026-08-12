Watch: Heavy rains hit parts of UAE as orange alert issued for hazardous weather

Heavy rains hit parts of UAE on Wednesday, August 12, amid an ongoing unstable weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) revealed.

The Met issued orange and yellow alerts in areas of the country prone to showers, warning residents to be on the lookout in case of outdoor activities and to follow authorities' instructions in case of hazardous weather.

According to the NCM, UAE may experience a few more days of rain over the next week — a welcome relief for residents battling with high temperatures that reach 50°C.

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Videos shared by Storm Centre show heavy downpour on Al Ain's Nahil Road.

Meanwhile, another clip shows strong winds blowing in Al Ain along with the showers.

During such weather conditions, the NCM issued safety measures for residents to follow. They have been advised to:

Take precautions while driving during rainfall.

Stay away from areas prone to flash floods.

Avoid being in open or elevated areas during lightning and thunder.

Be alert to downdraft winds that may cause loose objects and reduction of horizontal visibility.

Follow the safety measures during convective clouds.

Authorities have reiterated the importance of staying away from hazardous locations. Residents are advised to:

Avoid valleys, low-lying areas and flood-prone zones

Not attempt crossing flooded wadis

Stay away from beaches, the sea and mountainous areas during unstable weather

Avoid walking in or allowing children to play in pooled water

During such times, the Abu Dhabi Police usually calls on drivers to exercise caution due to rainy weather conditions, and to adhere to the variable speed limits displayed on signs and electronic guidance boards.

Residents are also urged to follow weather forecasts via official channels and be ready to comply with instructions issued by relevant authorities. They are urged to refrain from spreading rumours and follow NCM's official reports.

What may come as a surprise for most in the midst of peak summer has already been predicted by weather experts. While speaking to Khaleej Times in a recent interview, Ahmed Habib, a meteorologist at the NCM, explained that the ongoing El Niño wave might be the cause behind rainfall in the country.

A natural climate pattern that passes through the globe every two to seven years, lasting for nearly a year, El Niño causes the surface of the Pacific Ocean near the equator to become much warmer than usual, shifting warm water changes and global wind and rain paths.

In the UAE, the phenomenon is said to increase moisture levels in the atmosphere, which many may have noticed with the increased humidity over the past few days, especially during night time.

Although the humidity means convective cloud formation and higher chances of rain, it does not affect overall temperatures, which are likely to remain high due to the extreme heat that El Niño brings along with it across this region.

Rainfall in other countries

Oman has warned its residents of potential flash flooding as heavy rains fall over the Hajar mountains, located on the border with UAE. The Oman met department has also predicted hail in the region, and issued alerts throughout the country.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's meteorology centre has warned residents of thunderstorms and hail over certain regions of the country, with heavy rains and strong winds expected to kick up dust as well.