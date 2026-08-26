Watch: Heavy rains, strong winds hit parts of UAE amid thunderstorm forecast

Heavy rains lashed parts of the UAE on Wednesday as shifting weather patterns affect the country during the summer-autumn transition period.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued yellow alerts across multiple areas of the Emirates, warning residents to be on the lookout in case of outdoor activities.

Rainfall is expected from 1.30pm to 10pm today over some eastern, southern areas, while extending towards internal regions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier today, the Storm Centre had also issued a forecast of expected rain in Al Ain due to cloud formation supported by moist easterly winds over the Hajar Mountains, with intense thunderous activity expected over the mountains of the Omani wilayat of Mahdah and its north.

Towards the afternoon, the weather forecast revealed a descent of moist sea breezes towards the formation areas, with thunderous activity likely to start from the northwest toward the central region — Al Madam, Maliha and Al Dhayd — descending with the moist sea breeze toward southeast Dubai — Marqab and Al Faqa — and north of Al Ain City — Al Khudaira and Al Hair.

Videos shared by the account show heavy rains lashing the Shawkah region in Ras Al Khaimah and parts of Al Ain, with showers accompanied by strong gusts of wind.

The lowest temperature recorded today was 25.5ºC in Al FarFar (Fujairah) at 6am.

Meanwhile, the highest mercury recorded was 49.7°C in Madinat Zayed (Al Dhafra Region) at 2.45pm.

During such weather conditions, the Abu Dhabi Police calls on drivers to exercise caution and to adhere to variable speed limits displayed on electronic guidance boards.

Recent rains in Abu Dhabi

Recent weather conditions in Abu Dhabi have prompted precautionary measures across the capital. Abu Dhabi City Municipality temporarily closed all parks, recreational facilities and affiliated beaches and suspended events until further notice.

The municipality said the measures were taken as a precaution to protect residents and ensure public safety amid fluctuating weather and heavy rainfall in several parts of Abu Dhabi.

Why is UAE witnessing rain during summer peak?

Weather systems in the region are drawing moisture from the Sea of Oman. Combined with rising temperatures and the influence of the eastern mountains, this is expected to produce local convective clouds over parts of the country, particularly during the afternoon. The clouds could bring rainfall of varying intensity, the NCM said.

The weather in the UAE will be affected by an extension of surface low-pressure system from the east will affect weather conditions. In addition, the weather will be impacted by an extension of a weak upper-air low-pressure system.

Summer temperatures to dip

Temperatures are set to dip with the Suhail star rising on August 24. It's believed that once the Suhail star, also known as the 'Star of Yemen', is observed, a 40-day transition period occurs during which the weather shifts from extreme heat to cooler temperatures. This phase is commonly called 'Sufriya.'

The NCM earlier told Khaleej Times that cloud-seeding flights had been conducted whenever suitable clouds were detected during the previous rainy spell.

The centre explained that intense summer heat encourages convective cloud development through surface heating, but heat alone does not produce rain. Moisture, humid air masses, atmospheric instability, upper-air troughs and favourable winds must also be present. When these elements align, thunderstorms and rainfall can develop even as temperatures approach 50°C.