Watch: Heavy rains hit parts of UAE as lowest temperature of 11.2ºC recorded

Residents across the UAE began the work week with the pleasant surprise of rainfall in some areas as the country experiences a shift towards cooler days and winter weather.

Heavy rains hit parts of Abu Dhabi, with temperatures in the Capital set to dip to a low of 20ºC.

The lowest temperature recorded today was 11.2°C in Al Ain's Raknah area at 6.15am. Meanwhile, the lowest temperature recorded this season until now was 7.8°C in Sharjah's Al Dhaid. As temperatures across the UAE dip, the country has officially entered its winter season today, marked by the traditional 'Darbet Al Ahaymar' weather phenomenon.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued orange and yellow alerts in most parts of the UAE today, warning residents of expected hazardous weather events. They have also been urged to comply with authorities' advice and to be on the lookout in case of outdoor activities.

Videos shared by Storm Centre show heavy rains hitting Souq Al Jumeirah near Musaffah Road.

Heavy rainfall also took place on Zayed City Road and Ghiathi Habshan road in the Dhafra region and in Ras Al Khaimah's Shawkah Al-Ojaili.

Roads were seen overflowing as heavy rains poured over Giyathy Habshan Road in the Dhafra area.

In some areas, the pouring rain was accompanied by gusts of wind. One video shows a drop in visibility as heavy rainfall hits Habshan Road in Al Dhafra.

The Met issued safety tips for motorists to follow during the rains, as roads get busy during the evening hours while residents return home from workplaces.

Avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. If necessary, drive with caution and remain vigilant and alert to ensure the safety of all users.

Turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced.

Follow weather forecasts via official channels and be ready to comply with instructions issued by authorities.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Saudi Arabia has been witnessing heavy rains as the region undergoes weather changes. Several parts of the Kingdom, including Makkah, Madinah, Asir and the Capital, Riyadh, are witnessing downpours of rain in recent days.