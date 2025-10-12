  • search in Khaleej Times
Watch: Heavy rains lash parts of UAE; lowest temperature of 18ºC recorded

UAE authorities have announced their full readiness for the expected fluctuations

Published: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 10:13 AM

Updated: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 10:18 AM

No more passport stamps: UAE residents to face smoother Schengen border entry

High gold prices in Dubai: Is 14K jewellery making its way to UAE?

Gitex 2025: Dubai launches air taxi trials, 7-minute smart vehicle inspections

Some residents in the UAE woke up to moderate to heavy rains across the country, as unstable weather grips parts of the nation since October 10.

The heavy rains come after an earlier forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) announcing that from Friday, October 10, to Tuesday, October 14, the UAE will be affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the south and an upper-level low accompanied by relatively cold and humid air.

Upper-level lows are low pressure systems that strengthen with height, and are associated with cloud cover and rainfall.

On Saturday, October 11, heavy rains in Fujairah created stunning waterfalls in mountainous regions of the emirate.

Meanwhile today, the Met issued orange and yellow alerts to warn residents of ongoing as well as the likelihood of rainfall in some parts of the country.

Heavy rains were observed in parts of Fujairah and Kalba on Sunday, October 12. Storm Centre shared visuals of motorists being welcomed on the roads by these showers.

Watch as rains fall on Mohammed bin Zayed City in Fujairah:

Rains in Fujairah's Al Hiyal area:

As rains lash parts of the UAE, and hail and dust storms expected, the NCM has advised residents to follow certain safety measures. These are:

  • Divers should take precautions when driving.

  • Residents must stay away from areas of flash floods and accumulative rain.

  • Avoid being in open or elevated areas during lightning and thunder.

  • Be alert to downdraft winds that may cause loose objects and reduction of horizontal visibility.

UAE authorities have announced their full readiness for the expected fluctuations.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country this morning was 18.1°C in Ras Al Khaimah's Jais Mountain at 4.45am. During this four-day rainy period, temperatures are likely to decrease.

Meanwhile, a high of 37°C and 38°C is expected in Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively today, with humidity across the country ranging between 10 per cent and 85 per cent.