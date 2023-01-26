Heavy rains in UAE: Will unstable weather continue over the weekend?

The National Centre of Meteorology forecast more rains on Friday but conditions likely to get better

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 2:47 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 3:01 PM

Unstable weather conditions, with moderate to heavy rains, continued for a second day straight on Thursday. Traffic tailbacks were reported across the country and many schools either switched to remote learning or dispersed students earlier than usual.

Light to moderate rains hit parts of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Dubai (Hatta), Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah on the day. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted lightning and thunder over scattered areas today, “with a significant decrease in temperatures”.

Although more rains are forecast for tomorrow, Friday, the weather is likely to get better. It will be “partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times” with rainfall over coastal, Northern and Eastern areas.

On Saturday, cloudy conditions will persist over some Northern and Eastern areas “with a chance of rainfall during daytime”.

The NCM has not forecast rains for Sunday or Monday, but said mist is likely to form. It will be partly cloudy on both days.

