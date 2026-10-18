Watch: Donkeys graze under heavy rains in UAE; hail hits Dubai desert

As residents across the UAE enjoy their weekend, some areas in the country witnessed rains and hail with the weather shifting towards the cooler months.

The showers come after a previous prediction of the arrival of winter clouds in mid-October, with the chance of rain increasing after the middle of autumn. Humidity is also expected to increase in the first half of autumn, with fog forming during the early morning hours.

On Sunday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued orange and yellow alerts in some parts for convective cloud formation, warning residents of expected rainfall until 7pm today in some eastern and western areas.

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Residents have been advised to be on the lookout in case of outdoor activities and comply with authorities' instructions.

Visuals shared by Storm Centre show moderate to heavy rains on roads in the eastern region, as well as on Khor Fakkan and Al Ajili, east of Shuka.

One video also shows donkeys grazing, enjoying the rains against the mountain backdrop, which have brought respite from the current humid conditions.

Heavy hail on the other hand fell on Dubai's Margham area, creating a white blanket over the light brown desert dunes.

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Meanwhile, the lowest temperature recorded in the Emirates today was a breezy 21.2°C in Ras Al Khaimah's Jais Mountain at 6.15am.

How to stay safe

Amid the ongoing wet spell, residents have been advised to follow safety measures while driving and avoid it unless absolutely necessary and remain vigilant and alert to ensure the safety of all road users.

They have also been urged to turn on their low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced, with the NCM also warning the public against spreading rumours and to follow official authorities for verified updates.

During such weather conditions, police usually also call on motorists to exercise caution and to adhere to the variable speed limits displayed on signs and electronic guidance boards.

Authorities have reiterated the importance of staying away from hazardous locations, with residents being advised to:

Avoid valleys, low-lying areas and flood-prone zones

Not attempt crossing flooded wadis

Stay away from beaches, the sea and mountainous areas during unstable weather

Avoid walking in or allowing children to play in pooled water

Changing temperatures

The average high temperature at the beginning of the autumn season started at 39°C and is expected to drop to 26°C, as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In the middle of the season, around early November, the mercury will see highs of 31°C and low of 18°C. At the end of the season, temperatures will rise to just 25°C and dip to a chilly 13°C, coinciding with the winter solstice on December 22.